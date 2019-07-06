Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 2,857,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genocea Biosciences stock. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,948,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,948,269 shares during the quarter. Genocea Biosciences makes up about 1.1% of NEA Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 31.10% of Genocea Biosciences worth $20,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

