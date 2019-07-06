GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns Neutral Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

