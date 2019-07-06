Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on Gladstone Capital and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth $619,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

