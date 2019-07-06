Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 174,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 500.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

