Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $2.00 price target on Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENT. William Blair downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.16 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.05.

Shares of ENT opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Eagle Entertainment news, Director Ronald Steger bought 200,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 28,981,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $7,245,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,711,012 shares of company stock worth $1,929,110. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENT. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 282,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

