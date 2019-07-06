Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Eagle Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Shares of ENT stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71. Global Eagle Entertainment has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.16.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Steger bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 28,981,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $7,245,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,711,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,110. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 282,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

