Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Granite Real Estate alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Granite Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Granite Real Estate has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.87.

Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $47.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Real Estate (GRP.U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.