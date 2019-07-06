Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE GBX opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $71,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,284 shares in the company, valued at $933,870.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $273,251.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

