Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GNTY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 19.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 34,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

