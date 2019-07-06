Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 390

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

GKP stock opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.41. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52-week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 303.50 ($3.97). The stock has a market cap of $503.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

