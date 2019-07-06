Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HNR1. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.51 ($140.13).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €145.30 ($168.95) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a one year high of €116.37 ($135.31). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €138.94.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

