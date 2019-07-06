Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) a €12.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GFT opened at €7.57 ($8.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.42. The company has a market cap of $199.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. GFT Technologies has a 52-week low of €6.50 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of €14.78 ($17.19).

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions for retail and investment banking clients. The company's services include consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of bank specific software, and maintenance and development of banking applications.

