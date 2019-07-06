Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €43.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €48.21 ($56.06).

Get Norma Group alerts:

ETR NOEJ opened at €36.42 ($42.35) on Wednesday. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €33.70 ($39.19) and a 1-year high of €59.60 ($69.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €35.96. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.