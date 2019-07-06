HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

“We note that the withdrawal of a preemptive veto should significantly level the playing field for Northern Dynasty as management continues to advance the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and Federal permitting process for its Pebble Project in accordance with the NEPA. In short, management believes that the Proposed Determination may be withdrawn by the Trump Administration. This is especially pertinent since the Pebble Project Draft EIS highlights an opportunity for responsible investment with the simultaneous capability of meeting rigorous environmental standards. Right-of-Way agreement reached. The firm reported a finalized Right- of-Way agreement with Iliamna Natives Limited (INL) on May 15, 2019.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 297,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

