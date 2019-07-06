Head-To-Head Comparison: Fission Uranium (FCUUF) vs. Its Peers

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS: FCUUF) is one of 54 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fission Uranium to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fission Uranium and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A -$4.00 million -36.98 Fission Uranium Competitors $7.39 billion $1.23 billion 8.86

Fission Uranium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fission Uranium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fission Uranium Competitors 515 1460 1559 89 2.34

Fission Uranium currently has a consensus price target of $1.40, suggesting a potential upside of 278.58%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 74.51%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.31% -1.30% Fission Uranium Competitors -323.35% 44.40% 2.04%

Volatility and Risk

Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium’s peers have a beta of -0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fission Uranium peers beat Fission Uranium on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

