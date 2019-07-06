Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $13.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 559,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.86. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 60.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

