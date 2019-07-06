Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) will announce sales of $180.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hess Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.10 million to $182.90 million. Hess Midstream Partners posted sales of $164.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $759.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.40 million to $775.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $874.65 million, with estimates ranging from $827.40 million to $921.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hess Midstream Partners.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HESM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

HESM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.92. 54,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,272. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $539.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 53,057.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

