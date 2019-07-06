HML’s (HMLH) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of HML (LON:HMLH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HMLH stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Tuesday. HML has a twelve month low of GBX 27.51 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.70 ($0.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.47 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from HML’s previous dividend of $0.42.

HML Company Profile

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

