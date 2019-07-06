Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receives $23.25 Average PT from Analysts

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. 431,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,124. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $163.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.93 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,333 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $60,660.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 220,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,929,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,206,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,782,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 568,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,320,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

