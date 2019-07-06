Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 43,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

In other news, President James D. Neff acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,195.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 253,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,238.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.