Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Horizon Global stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $209.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.75 million. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 731.99% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Global will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $110,150. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Horizon Global by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

