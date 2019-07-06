ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILKAY opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.46. ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

About ILUKA RESOURCES/ADR

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

