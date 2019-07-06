IMI (LON:IMI) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IMI to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,078.33 ($14.09).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,048 ($13.69) on Wednesday. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 975.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

