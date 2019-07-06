Insider Buying: Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) Insider Buys A$11,040.00 in Stock

Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) insider Anthony (Tony) Rovira acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,040.00 ($7,829.79).

Shares of AZS stock opened at A$0.10 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.10. Azure Minerals Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of A$0.23 ($0.16).

About Azure Minerals

Azure Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals in Northern Mexico. The company primarily explores for lead, cobalt, gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Oposura project located in Sonora State of Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

