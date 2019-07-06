Insider Selling: Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) CEO Sells $166,573.00 in Stock

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $166,573.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dova Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 521.67% and a negative return on equity of 87.20%. Research analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 14,705.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

