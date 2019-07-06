Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CEO Sells $875,364.67 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CEO Michael Decesare sold 24,989 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $875,364.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Decesare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Decesare sold 15,227 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $534,315.43.

On Thursday, April 11th, Michael Decesare sold 10,198 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $421,993.24.

FSCT opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forescout Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forescout Technologies by 105.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the first quarter worth $199,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

