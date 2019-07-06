Insider Selling: Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Major Shareholder Sells $119,609.40 in Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $119,609.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73. Front Yard Residential Corp has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,028,000 after purchasing an additional 324,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

RESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

