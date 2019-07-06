Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells 13,111 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Vikram Karnani sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $328,037.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

