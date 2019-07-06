Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $1,529,577.60 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $1,529,577.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,957,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 27,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $3,761,725.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Hsing sold 8,447 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,165,939.41.

On Friday, May 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 10,354 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.49, for a total value of $1,496,049.46.

On Thursday, April 4th, Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.20, for a total value of $2,385,068.00.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $137.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.99 and a 1 year high of $161.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,525,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $1,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

