Insider Selling: Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells $40,356.25 in Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $40,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PUB opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $560.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 31.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. FIG Partners raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.