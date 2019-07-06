Insider Selling: Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Sells 875 Shares of Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Susan Vobejda sold 1,095 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $174,886.25.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.89, for a total transaction of $195,028.75.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $237.77 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $83.66 and a one year high of $257.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

