Insider Selling: Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CFO Sells $260,698.40 in Stock

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CFO Matt Steinfort sold 7,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $260,698.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,076.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zayo Group stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 1,618.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

