InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 171,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,363. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

