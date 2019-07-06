International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

IPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 388 ($5.07) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of LON:IPF opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.58 million and a P/E ratio of 3.88. International Personal Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 111.80 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.60 ($3.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.36.

In related news, insider John Mangelaars purchased 15,000 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,104.27).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

