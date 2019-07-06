Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Intrexon news, CEO Randal J. Kirk acquired 376,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $1,601,961.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Bostick sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $33,825.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,402,182 shares of company stock worth $15,739,033 and have sold 14,188 shares worth $110,099. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intrexon stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XON stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,055. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.24. Intrexon has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 363.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intrexon will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

