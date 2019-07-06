Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Invacare has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 16.9% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

