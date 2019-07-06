IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.49 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 121.57%. On average, research analysts predict that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 72,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 205,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.