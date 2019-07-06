Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Insider Sells $1,978,453.72 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,978,453.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Philip Mezey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Philip Mezey sold 31,205 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $1,843,279.35.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Itron by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Itron by 48.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,159,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,967 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

