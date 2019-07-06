Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) PT Set at $10.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JAGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($12.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.29) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 667.59% and a negative return on equity of 372.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

