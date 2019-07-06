Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.96 ($90.65).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €67.05 ($77.97) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a 52 week high of €86.74 ($100.86). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

