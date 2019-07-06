Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on UniCredit SpA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of UniCredit in a report released on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNCFF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

