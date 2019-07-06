JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €47.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JST. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.20 ($54.88).

Get JOST Werke alerts:

ETR:JST opened at €30.50 ($35.47) on Tuesday. JOST Werke has a one year low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a one year high of €39.05 ($45.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $454.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.