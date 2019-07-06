JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Price Target to GBX 850

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 558 ($7.29) to GBX 562 ($7.34) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective (up from GBX 640 ($8.36)) on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 741 ($9.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 702.11 ($9.17).

DMGT stock opened at GBX 785 ($10.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 740.12. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a one year low of GBX 555 ($7.25) and a one year high of GBX 784 ($10.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34.

In related news, insider Paul Zwillenberg sold 54,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.70), for a total value of £401,793 ($525,013.72). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 61 shares of company stock worth $42,883.

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

