JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2019 earnings at $9.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.85.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $367.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 7,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 21,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $2,210,913.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,962.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $12,666,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

