Kingswood (LON:KWG) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Kingswood (LON:KWG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of KWG opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.74. Kingswood has a 52-week low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The firm has a market cap of $11.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other Kingswood news, insider Graydon Butler bought 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($82,320.66).

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

