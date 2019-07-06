Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Noble Financial cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.35 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of KTOS opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,808,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,198,000 after purchasing an additional 224,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

