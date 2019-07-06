Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is a specialized National Security Technology business providing mission critical products, services and solutions for United States National Security priorities. Kratos’ core capabilities are sophisticated engineering, manufacturing and system integration offerings for National Security platforms and programs. “

KTOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.35 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of KTOS opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

