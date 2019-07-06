Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $107.82 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $121.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.18.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,548,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,351.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

