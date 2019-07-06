LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LCNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

In other news, Director William G. Huddle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Smiley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,653 shares of company stock valued at $438,101 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 49.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 70,181 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at $851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 35,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 39.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

