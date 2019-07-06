Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Increased contract wins from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies owing to its cost-effective defense solutions have been acting as a key catalyst for Leidos Holdings. In fact, these contract wins tend to bolster the company’s backlog. Additionally, with the current U.S. administration being in favor of increased defense spending, macroeconomic environment in the nation has been boosting the company’s prospects. In a year’s time, the company has outperformed its industry. However, the government shutdown in December 2018 has adversely impacted its results. It faces intense competition for its broad portfolio of products and services. A comparative analysis of Leidos Holdings historical EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors’ concern.”

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56. Leidos has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 150.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.